Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Some 3,799 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 421 citizens, the second dose to 398, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,679 citizens. Some 301 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,678,248 vaccine doses were administered, 5,342,858 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,843,153 people - the second dose, 3,249,884 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 242,353 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.