Azerbaijan's ADA University inaugurates Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The main purpose of the creation of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at ADA University is to train personnel who will analyze on a scientific and theoretical basis the latest approaches, successful practices, experiences, and current trends in this field and promote their application, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov said at the event dedicated to the opening of the mentioned faculty, Trend reports.

The event was organized by ADA University and the Partnership and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN in Azerbaijan on the occasion of World Food Day, celebrated in Baku.

"The new faculty will become an important platform for all interested parties, as it includes both research and teaching areas. A multifaceted activity aimed at representing the public and private sectors on international platforms will be formed here," the minister said.