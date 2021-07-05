Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan agree to bring relations to new level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

An agreement has been reached between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan on bringing bilateral relations to a new level during a meeting with Head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Ruslan Kazakbayev and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Baku, Trend reports on July 5 referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed topical issues of political - diplomatic, trade - economic and socio - humanitarian relations.

Besides, an agreement was reached between them on bringing the bilateral relations to a new level by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the next meeting of which will be held in Baku, and by paying attention to issues of mutual export and import of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The agreed measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new level also include consideration of the possibility of renewal of direct flights on the route Baku - Bishkek - Baku; creation of a joint investment fund; sharing of the Azerbaijani experience of creating the Alat FEZ and sending of the respective expert group to Kyrgyzstan; completion of recreation park and secondary school in Bishkek through the funds of Azerbaijan; institution of Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Baku; interaction and cooperation on possible deliveries of vaccines against coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakbayev expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid by Azerbaijan in April 2020 in the form of medical supplies. Moreover, the parties expressed readiness to continue active interaction in all areas.

In conclusion, Asadov expressed readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan in the autumn of 2021.

