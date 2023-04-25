Azerbaijan invites entrepreneurs to invest in liberated territories' restoration and construction - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan invites entrepreneurs to invest in reconstruction and construction in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy said during an event themed "Heydar Aliyev and Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the main task the government is facing relates to the restoration of the liberated territories. Master plans for a number of districts and cities have already been approved, and work on the creation of basic infrastructure continues at full speed.

The minister noted that the government provides the necessary support to investors and entrepreneurs.

He also added that favorable conditions for entrepreneurs have been created in the industrial parks of Agdam and the Economic Zone of the Araz Valley. These measures will serve to attract investment and develop entrepreneurship on the liberated lands.

"All this shows once again that the country always supports entrepreneurs, and we are achieving sustainable and reliable development of the private sector via result-oriented measures, effective support, and incentive mechanisms," Jabbarov said.