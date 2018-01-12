Azerbaijan discusses creating insurance market modernization mechanism

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Creation of a mechanism of insurance market modernization is being discussed in Azerbaijan, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said Jan. 12.

This issue was in focus at a meeting in FIMSA, chaired by Executive Director Ibrahim Alishov.

The meeting’s participants also discussed maintaining the stability of macroeconomic situation and financial sector, obligations to consumers of financial services, improvement of the banking sector, development of the securities market and the integration of banks into capital markets.

FIMSA’s tasks as part of the “Strategic Road Map on Development of Financial Services” and other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news