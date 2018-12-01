7 memorandums signed at Almaty Invest 2018 int'l forum

1 December 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Seven memorandums were signed by the participants of the 6th International Investment Forum Almaty Invest, Kazakh media reported.

Birzhan Kaneshev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest national company, said that the international projects are worth $480 million, and another 26 projects are under development.

"Within the state program on investments, 11 priority sectors have been identified, which are supported by the state," he added.

The projects include the construction of large factories, business areas and building materials stores.

During the investment forum, an agreement was signed on the construction of the financial social business center Down Town Almaty with the participation of the Turkish Eksen Group company.

Also, an agreement was signed on the construction of a house-building plant with the participation of a Polish partner. Moreover, it is planned to build a pharmaceutical plant, two hypermarkets of OBI and Leroy Merlin construction and finishing materials, as well as to expand the production capacity of a tea- packing plant with the participation of Kazakh Invest and Universal Tea company.

More than 500 delegates from around the world took part in Almaty Invest 2018. The guests included well-known politicians, world and Kazakh business leaders, heads of investment corporations, financial institutions and international organizations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh tenge slightly down against US dollar over week
Finance 09:38
WB representative: Kazakhstan needs to strengthen internal reforms
Economy 09:10
Kazakhstan significantly increases marine exports (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 18:38
Kazakhstan's transit traffic via TITR surges (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 17:50
Kazakhstan inviting Azerbaijani investors to AIFC platform
Finance 30 November 16:18
Kazakhstan’s state budget expenditures down by 13.2%
Finance 30 November 14:38
Latest
Tajikistan’s tallest ever New Year’s tree to be installed in Dushanbe
Tajikistan 10:37
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Government of Japan provides Georgian Emergency Management Service with fire engine
Georgia 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:17
Analyst talks on Iran-Pakistan ties, says what needs to be improved
Economy 10:16
Iranian goods become competitive due to rial devaluation
Economy 10:11
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Turkmen gas concern opens tender on railway-related feasibility study
Tenders 10:00