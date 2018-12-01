7 memorandums signed at Almaty Invest 2018 int'l forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Seven memorandums were signed by the participants of the 6th International Investment Forum Almaty Invest, Kazakh media reported.

Birzhan Kaneshev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest national company, said that the international projects are worth $480 million, and another 26 projects are under development.

"Within the state program on investments, 11 priority sectors have been identified, which are supported by the state," he added.

The projects include the construction of large factories, business areas and building materials stores.

During the investment forum, an agreement was signed on the construction of the financial social business center Down Town Almaty with the participation of the Turkish Eksen Group company.

Also, an agreement was signed on the construction of a house-building plant with the participation of a Polish partner. Moreover, it is planned to build a pharmaceutical plant, two hypermarkets of OBI and Leroy Merlin construction and finishing materials, as well as to expand the production capacity of a tea- packing plant with the participation of Kazakh Invest and Universal Tea company.

More than 500 delegates from around the world took part in Almaty Invest 2018. The guests included well-known politicians, world and Kazakh business leaders, heads of investment corporations, financial institutions and international organizations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news