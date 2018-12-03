Tax amendments in Azerbaijan consider interests of business - ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Amendments to the tax legislation in Azerbaijan, which will come into force Jan. 1, 2019, consider the interests of the business sector and have been developed in accordance with the strategic road maps, Samira Musayeva, director general of the Tax Policy Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes, said at a briefing Dec. 3.

She noted that the amendments are aimed at the implementation of the tasks set before the ministry in the strategic road maps.

In the process of their development, meetings with entrepreneurs were held and international trends were studied, she said.

Musayeva noted that the amendments can be divided into five areas: ensuring transparency of taxation, expanding the taxable base, improving tax administration, supporting the development of entrepreneurship, increasing the economic efficiency of benefits and exemptions.

Story still developing

