Kazakh entrepreneurs to study expertise of Israel partners

8 August 2019 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh company discovers several new copper deposits
Economy 15:19
Eni to complete installation of wind turbines within Badamsha project in December
Economy 13:58
Increase of housing prices observed in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:54
Nearly $15M allocated for animal husbandry development in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:21
Uzbekistan increases exports of fruits, vegetables by 25%
Economy 11:37
Kazakh tenge dropping against US dollar
Finance 11:33
Latest
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes warns businesses of serious sanctions for non-provision of checks
Finance 15:46
Earthquake causes panic among population in Turkey’s Izmir
Turkey 15:42
Command & Staff Exercises begin in Army Corps, formations of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)
Society 15:34
Japan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning
Other News 15:31
Deceased Kyrgyz commando shot with sniper rifle
Kyrgyzstan 15:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:25
Banking Corporate Governance Standards approved in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:24
New skirmish with security forces at headquarters of Kyrgyz ex-president
Kyrgyzstan 15:21
Kazakh company discovers several new copper deposits
Economy 15:19