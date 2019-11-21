New port to be commissioned in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A multi-purpose Khamir port is expected to be commissioned during 18 months in Iran’s Bandar Khamir district of Hormozgan province, said Abbas Kamali, deputy director of the Hormozgan province Ports and Maritime Administration, Trend reports referring to the administration’s website.

Kamali noted that the construction of the port is expected to be completed with funds worth 650 billion rials (about $15.4 million).

The deputy director added that the construction of the port was launched last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 - March 21, 2019) with funds worth 300 billion rials (about $7.1 million).

"There will be four platforms at this port and the distance from the shore to the platforms will be 744 meters," Kamali said.

The deputy director noted that 5,000-ton ships will be able to moor at the port.

Bandar Khamir district of Iran’s Hormozgan province has a population of 56,000 people. The commissioning of the port will provide 370 people with jobs, Kamali added.

With the commissioning of the Khamir port, Iran’s mining and industrial output is expected to increase.

