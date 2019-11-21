New port to be commissioned in Iran

21 November 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A multi-purpose Khamir port is expected to be commissioned during 18 months in Iran’s Bandar Khamir district of Hormozgan province, said Abbas Kamali, deputy director of the Hormozgan province Ports and Maritime Administration, Trend reports referring to the administration’s website.

Kamali noted that the construction of the port is expected to be completed with funds worth 650 billion rials (about $15.4 million).

The deputy director added that the construction of the port was launched last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 - March 21, 2019) with funds worth 300 billion rials (about $7.1 million).

"There will be four platforms at this port and the distance from the shore to the platforms will be 744 meters," Kamali said.

The deputy director noted that 5,000-ton ships will be able to moor at the port.

Bandar Khamir district of Iran’s Hormozgan province has a population of 56,000 people. The commissioning of the port will provide 370 people with jobs, Kamali added.

With the commissioning of the Khamir port, Iran’s mining and industrial output is expected to increase.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's exports hit nearly $50 B
Business 09:21
Tehran, Kabul agree on plan for disputed water use from Helmand River
Business 20 November 20:58
85% of Iran's tax revenues fall upon 3% of tax payers
Finance 20 November 18:10
Official: Iran, Georgia need to lift obstacles in banking relations
Business 20 November 12:27
Number of people getting unemployment insurance benefits in Iran declines
Business 20 November 11:48
Car spare parts worth over $300M produced in Iran
Business 20 November 11:28
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 21
Finance 10:18
Turkmenistan, Bahrain to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 10:07
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 10:02
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
Turkmenistan, EU mull prospects for co-op
Business 09:48
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 09:47
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow of 1 M cubic meters per day at Nazarkuduk field
Oil&Gas 09:43
Turkmen ministry extends tender for production upon spunbond technology
Tenders 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 20-Nov. 21
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40