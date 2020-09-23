Georgia decreases imports from Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In January through July 2020, goods worth $1.1 million were imported from Saudi Arabia to Georgia, which is 35.3 percent less than in the same period last year, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period Georgia imported from Saudi Arabia the following products:

1. Polymers of ethylene in primary forms - $888,000, which is 20 percent more than in the same period last year;

2. Polymers of propylene in primary forms - $141,300, which is 71.4 percent less than in the same period last year;

3. Bottles and other glassware - $25,300, the import of these goods in the corresponding period last year was not carried out;

The value of other imported goods amounted to $8,700.

Although the volume of imports between Georgia and Saudi Arabia has decreased in the first seven months of this year compared to January through July last year, due to exports, trade turnover increased almost by 3 times.

In 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.4 million.

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $6.03 billion from January through July 2020, 17.6 percent lower compared to the same period of 2019. The exports equaled $1.75 billion (16.8 percent lower), while the imports stood at $4.27 billion (17.9 percent lower).

