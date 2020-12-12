Kazakhstan to establish first petrochemical plant

Business 12 December 2020 15:01 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan to establish first petrochemical plant
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen
To imagine shared world, we need dedicated member states to build it - UNESCO Director General
To imagine shared world, we need dedicated member states to build it - UNESCO Director General
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen
Latest
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen Turkmenistan 15:12
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange records increase Business 15:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:10
Iran to distribute 600,000 doses of flu vaccine to pharmacies Society 15:10
To imagine shared world, we need dedicated member states to build it - UNESCO Director General Turkmenistan 15:07
More than 5,000 Iranian officials register their assets with judiciary system Politics 15:06
Iran to order coronavirus vaccine - Iranian President Society 15:05
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen Turkmenistan 15:02
Kazakhstan to establish first petrochemical plant Business 15:01
Georgian IDFI shares recommendations to help government better formulate financial plan Business 15:00
Iran's export to Eurasian Economic Union via Astara border increases Business 15:00
Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday Europe 14:58
Azerbaijan investing in development of Turkey's alternative energy sector Oil&Gas 14:58
'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict' term no longer exists - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 14:46
Iran's estimated oil revenues in budget plan - logical - Iranian expert Oil&Gas 14:46
Settlement of Karabakh conflict wasn't achieved beyond Iran's interesets - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:39
Azerbaijani public honoring memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTOS) Politics 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and US (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Review of Georgian major players in fuel sector Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War Politics 14:08
Iran reveals forecasts on corn production Business 13:29
Uzbekistan Railways to deliver passengers from Moscow to Tashkent Transport 13:25
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to create its branch in liberated Shusha Society 13:25
Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC launches tender to acquire polyethylene pipes Tenders 13:24
Assessment work to restore houses damaged from Armenia's aggression underway - minister Society 13:20
US honors blessed memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 13:19
Construction sector ranks 4th in foreign direct investments in Georgia Construction 12:50
Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12:50
Great leader Heydar Aliyev's 'One nation, two states' slogan to stand forever - Turkish FM Politics 12:32
Australia and India partner on COVID-19 research Other News 12:22
Iran provides loan to more low income households Business 12:06
France pushed to investigate war crimes of French citizens of Armenian origin who fought in Karabakh hostilities Politics 12:06
“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists Society 11:49
Renaissance Capital says Azerbaijan's GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 11:36
IFSPD President, Executive Director sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 11:32
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan to establish 'Khojaly genocide' museum in liberated Khojaly Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:30
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya significantly increases manufacture, shipment of products Oil&Gas 11:28
Prices of Azerbaijani oil fall Finance 11:28
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 12 Uzbekistan 11:13
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 11:12
U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year US 10:55
Iranian currency rates for December 12 Finance 10:37
Iran`s govt to stop subsidizing foreign flight tickets Business 10:23
Azerbaijan to establish co-op with Italy to create energy infrastructure in liberated lands Economy 10:23
Georgia, Finland to strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties Business 10:22
Archil Talakvadze elected chair of the Georgian parliament Georgia 10:04
Liberation of Azerbaijan's native lands was one of essential covenants of Heydar Aliyev - Mikhail Gusman Politics 10:01
Pakistan sends planeload of relief assistance to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:50
Iranian airline resumes Tehran-Ankara flights Transport 09:42
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally crosses 140,000 Kazakhstan 08:42
Helicopter crashes into field in Texas, 2 killed US 08:29
Uzbekistan and Russia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral partnership Uzbekistan 08:04
Georgian Parliament elects Chairman, Deputies Georgia 07:51
Turkey registers 32,106 new coronavirus cases as recoveries near 460,000 Turkey 07:18
Uzbekistan, India to work on conditions for growth of mutual trade Business 07:01
Global number of reported COVID-19 cases exceeds 70 million World 06:41
Car explosions kill 4, injure 8 in Nigeria Other News 05:53
Czech Republic decreases import of Kazakh-made products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 05:01
U.S. stocks close mixed with stimulus in focus US 04:03
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 406,000 in past day World 01:29
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 00:25
Azerbaijan’s import of Chinese products up Business 00:24
Azerbaijan's ASK Suse LLC opens tender for repair of electric and compressor motors Tenders 00:17
Rail link from Europe to China can be important for Finland-Kazakhstan relations Transport 00:03
UN chief warns about global threats of coming decade World 11 December 23:07
No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says Europe 11 December 22:26
Natural gas to become more expensive for Tbilisi's commercial sector Oil&Gas 11 December 21:42
President of Uzbekistan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11 December 21:15
Nur-Sultan likely to close schools amid growing number of COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 11 December 21:06
Turkey's Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar advises public to get COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 11 December 20:56
Iran transits over $2.3m of commodities via Bashmaq customs Iran 11 December 20:54
5 people injured in shooting in S. African capital Other News 11 December 20:24
Azerbaijan opened new historical era in national development - Russian expert (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 19:53
Armenians commit terror act in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 11 December 19:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 19:09
Baku Media Center films video footage dedicated to Victory Parade Politics 11 December 18:44
Azerbaijan abolishes martial law in liberated territories upon presidential decree Politics 11 December 18:25
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side Politics 11 December 18:16
Azerbaijan - reliable transit & logistics hub - Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport Transport 11 December 18:02
Finland has a lot to offer Azerbaijan in diversifying economic from oil & gas – ministry Oil&Gas 11 December 18:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance signs contract for insurance of administrative building Finance 11 December 18:00
Germany braces for tougher lockdown before Christmas Europe 11 December 17:54
Iran plans to increase domestic production to prevent smuggling Business 11 December 17:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, 3,658 recoveries Society 11 December 17:43
Third part of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 11 December 17:42
Azerbaijan boosts imports of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 11 December 17:33
China delivers first batch of modern locomotives to Uzbekistan Transport 11 December 17:32
Number of internet users in Uzbekistan slightly increases ICT 11 December 17:22
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for certification Tenders 11 December 17:20
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum oil exports to Austria amid COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 11 December 17:17
Kazakhstan reports increase in production of petrol, electricity Oil&Gas 11 December 17:17
Heydar Aliyev International Airport opens tender to purchase escalator spare parts Tenders 11 December 17:08
Caspian Sea Oil Fleet's floating crane repaired and put into operation Transport 11 December 17:05
EAEU exports various types of fabrics to Turkmenistan Business 11 December 17:01
Cotton picking in Azerbaijan nearing completion - Agriculture Ministry Business 11 December 16:50
Kazakhstan's president outlines priorities of country's chairmanship in EAEU in 2021 Kazakhstan 11 December 16:50
Uzbekistan receives observer status in EAEU Uzbekistan 11 December 16:47
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna to increase net assets Business 11 December 16:43
All news