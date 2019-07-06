BP says reports about its application to take part in TANAP operating company not true

6 July 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The reports about BP’s application to take part in the operating company for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) are not true, Vice President of BP Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli told Trend.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that BP has applied to participate in the operating company for TANAP.

Two project partners, Azerbaijan’ state oil company SOCAR and the Turkish gas pipeline company BOTAS, have agreed to set up a joint venture operator of the gas pipeline on a parity basis. According to the agreement, the structure of the operating company TANAP should be similar to the operating company of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its an initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow
Oil&Gas 07:30
Ambassador: US has supported and today supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 21:16
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan-China trade turnover reaches $1.1B in 5 months
Economy 5 July 20:12
MP: Double approach unacceptable in resolving protracted conflicts in OSCE area
Politics 5 July 18:35
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 5 July 17:26
Share of problem loans in Azerbaijan to decrease by 2020 - S&P
Business 5 July 16:42
Latest
Another Azerbaijani trade house to open in China
Business 12:02
Oil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
World 11:58
Military forces leave Kazakh Arys following disastrous explosion
Kazakhstan 11:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:34
Foreign brands co-produce products with Iranian brands in the country
Economy 11:32
Qatar's emir to meet with Trump on July 9
Other News 11:25
Innovative paper manufacturing project launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:22
Iran exports clothing to Russia, Yemen, Afghanistan
Economy 11:14
Uzbek, Russian PMs to hold talks in Moscow
Economy 11:13