Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 6-10

13 January 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $69.51 per barrel on Jan. 6-10, or $1.03 more than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $71.20 per barrel, while the lowest price was $68.30 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $61.13 per barrel, which is 67 cents less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $63.22 per barrel and the lowest price was $59.63 per barrel on Jan. 6-10.

Average price of Brent Dated was $67.86 per barrel on Jan. 6-10 or 96 cents less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $69.96 per barrel and the lowest price was $66.39 during the reporting period.

