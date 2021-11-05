Up to 800 million people don't have access to electricity - deputy head of IEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Up to 800 million people in the world do not have access to electricity, the Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Mary Warlick said at "Combating Climate Change and Meeting Global Energy Needs: How to Combine Both?" panel session within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Warlick, the COVID-19 pandemic has further limited people's access to electricity.

"I think climate change has only made this situation worse," Warlick said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.