Azerbaijan and Czech Republic discuss creation of working group in energy sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert due to the end of his term, Trend reports with reference to Energy Ministry.

The sides discussed issues of energy cooperation between the two countries, including those arising from the agreement between Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czech Republic on cooperation in the sphere of energy, also the creation of a joint working group and holding its first meeting.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade with Czech Republic exceeded $103.5 million from January through April 2022, while this figure amounted to $31.3 million in the same period last year (an increase of 3.2 times over the year).