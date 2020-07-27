Precious metal prices continue to rise in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold went up by 78.3955 manat or 2.5 percent and reached 3.285.199 manat per ounce.
The price of silver significantly rose by 7 percent and amounted to 41.0151 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 61.37 manat or 3.99 percent and equaled 1,601.196 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium grew by 182.7415 manat or 5 percent and made up 3,816.687 manat.
In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 289.2635 manat or 9.7 percent per ounce, silver increased by 11.1527 manat or 37.3 percent per ounce, platinum grew by 228.8625 manat or 16.7 percent per ounce, while palladium surged by 605.2765 manat or 18.8 percent.
|
Precious metals
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 27, 2020
|
3,285.199
|
41.0151
|
1,601.196
|
3,816.687
|
July 26, 2020
|
3,206.804
|
38.4056
|
1,539.826
|
3,633.9455
|
June 27, 2020
|
2,995.936
|
29.8624
|
1,372.334
|
3,211.4105
|
Daily difference
|
in manat
|
78.3955
|
2.6095
|
61.37
|
182.7415
|
in percent
|
2.44
|
6.8
|
3.99
|
5
|
Monthly difference
|
in manat
|
289.2635
|
11.1527
|
228.8625
|
605.2765
|
in percent
|
9.7
|
37.3
|
16.7
|
18.8
Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal 31.1034768 grams.
