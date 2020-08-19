Iranian currency rates for August 19

Finance 19 August 2020 09:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to August 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,133 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 19

Iranian rial on August 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,618

55,142

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,478

46,397

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,861

4,844

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,751

4,756

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,734

6,607

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

562

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,525

137,342

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,020

24,926

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,819

39,763

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,908

31,837

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,733

27,481

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,424

2,399

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,698

5,681

1 Russian ruble

RUB

574

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,533

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,408

30,311

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,771

30,728

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,653

49,505

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,286

2,293

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,004

34,954

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,774

30,639

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,068

6,059

100 Thai baths

THB

134,668

134,612

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,042

10,029

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,491

35,446

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,133

49,943

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,071

10,023

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,690

13,704

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,844

2,825

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,066

17,016

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,510

86,398

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,082

4,083

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 264,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,684 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 230,027 rials, and the price of $1 is 197,803 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials.

