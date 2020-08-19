Iranian currency rates for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to August 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,133 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 19 Iranian rial on August 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,618 55,142 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,478 46,397 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,861 4,844 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,751 4,756 1 Danish krone DKK 6,734 6,607 1 Indian rupee INR 563 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,525 137,342 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,020 24,926 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,819 39,763 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,908 31,837 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,733 27,481 1 South African rand ZAR 2,424 2,399 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,698 5,681 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,533 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,408 30,311 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,771 30,728 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,653 49,505 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,286 2,293 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,004 34,954 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,774 30,639 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,068 6,059 100 Thai baths THB 134,668 134,612 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,042 10,029 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,491 35,446 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,133 49,943 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,071 10,023 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,690 13,704 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,844 2,825 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,066 17,016 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,510 86,398 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,082 4,083 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 264,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,684 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 230,027 rials, and the price of $1 is 197,803 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials.