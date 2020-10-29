Georgia to cover utility fees of certain citizens starting from November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government will cover the utility fees of certain citizens starting from November 2020 for four months based on their level of consumption of power and gas, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Electricity fees will be covered for households which consume less than 200 kWh of electricity and 200 cubic meters of natural gas per month.

Approximately, electricity will be covered for more than 1.2 million households, while bills of natural gas will be covered for 650,000 households.

The government already covered the utility fees of certain citizens back in spring.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356