Iranian currency rates for December 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to December 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,509 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 19 Iranian rial on December 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,785 56,856 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,556 47,496 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,094 5,043 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,892 4,863 1 Danish krone DKK 6,920 6,902 1 Indian rupee INR 571 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,094 137,766 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,235 26,228 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,654 40,649 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,847 33,015 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,992 29,953 1 South African rand ZAR 2,889 2,843 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,506 5,384 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,019 31,866 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,632 31,640 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,562 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,238 2,250 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,497 35,529 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,331 31,239 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,424 6,426 100 Thai baths THB 140,750 140,776 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,395 10,395 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,197 38,462 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,509 51,355 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,009 10,020 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,788 12,783 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,974 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,767 16,685 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,796 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,380 87,406 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,078

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,413 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,966 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,857 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,889 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.