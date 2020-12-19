Iranian currency rates for December 19

Finance 19 December 2020 10:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to December 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,509 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 19

Iranian rial on December 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,785

56,856

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,556

47,496

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,094

5,043

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,892

4,863

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,920

6,902

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

572

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,094

137,766

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,235

26,228

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,654

40,649

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,847

33,015

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,992

29,953

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,889

2,843

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,506

5,384

1 Russian ruble

RUB

573

574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,019

31,866

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,632

31,640

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,562

49,551

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,238

2,250

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,497

35,529

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,331

31,239

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,424

6,426

100 Thai baths

THB

140,750

140,776

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,395

10,395

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,197

38,462

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

51,509

51,355

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,009

10,020

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,788

12,783

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,974

2,973

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,767

16,685

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,796

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,380

87,406

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,078

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,413 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,966 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,857 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,889 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 04:08
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs ICT 03:37
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges US 03:01
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness Europe 02:20
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas Economy 01:14
Azerbaijan, EU note importance of concluding new comprehensive agreement (PHOTO) Politics 01:05
UK records another 28,507 coronavirus cases, 489 deaths Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum gas exports to EU plummet Oil&Gas 00:05
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 Turkey 18 December 23:42
Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending Georgia 18 December 23:42
Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn Business 18 December 23:37
Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week Kazakhstan 18 December 23:36
Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 23:17
Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University Other News 18 December 22:56
Azerbaijani FM, EU Commissioner talk prospects for cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 22:22
Iran's trade with ECO exceeds $5.7bn Business 18 December 22:20
Kyrgyzstan, Korea debate prevention and elimination of emergencies’ consequences Kyrgyzstan 18 December 21:59
Georgian PM names new Cabinet Georgia 18 December 21:54
Georgian GNERC approves electricity transmission and dispatch tariffs for 2021-2025 Oil&Gas 18 December 21:49
Croatia tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of holiday season Europe 18 December 21:39
Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites Russia 18 December 21:03
Azerbaijan discloses results of its gymnast’s performance in Turkey Society 18 December 20:34
Baykar Makina talks national breakthrough of Turkey's defense industry ICT 18 December 20:21
Georgian GNERC sets tariffs and fees for electricity generation units Oil&Gas 18 December 20:16
Real effective exchange rate appreciates slightly in Georgia Business 18 December 20:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of tobacco products exported to neighboring countries Business 18 December 19:54
Azerbaijan Railways to reconstruct Yevlakh-Kocharli railway Economy 18 December 19:52
Land border between Russia and Azerbaijan to be closed till March 1, 2021 - embassy Politics 18 December 19:49
Azerbaijani FM, Belgian deputy PM exchange views on bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 19:47
Remittances inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Finance 18 December 19:35
USAID eyes to develop potato production field in Georgia Business 18 December 19:28
Azerbaijani president receives director of Russian Federal Security Service Politics 18 December 19:01
Georgian Digital Agency Leavingstone opens office in Berlin ICT 18 December 18:57
Implementation of programs in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to boost country's economy in 2021 Finance 18 December 18:38
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences nationalizes thousands of toponyms Society 18 December 18:24
Azerbaijan's CB to hold deposit auction with new interest range Finance 18 December 18:09
Dynamics of growth of Azerbaijani monetary base below forecast - CBA Finance 18 December 18:07
National Statistics Office of Georgia shares data on oil extraction Oil&Gas 18 December 18:02
China's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 18 December 18:02
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub Business 18 December 17:47
Georgian TBC Bank obtains license for operation in Uzbekistan Business 18 December 17:46
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study on construction of gas turbines at Tashkent TPP Uzbekistan 18 December 17:37
Trade deficit shrinks dramatically in Georgia - ISET Policy Institute Business 18 December 17:28
Georgia makes amendments to resolution on quality standards of gasoline Oil&Gas 18 December 17:27
Azerbaijan continues expansion of digital ecosystem - Deputy Minister of Communications ICT 18 December 17:21
WHO and Georgian Health Ministry discuss healthcare reform Georgia 18 December 17:20
Azerbaijan reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 recoveries Society 18 December 17:18
Turkmenistan to modernize, transform some facilities into open joint-stock companies Business 18 December 17:16
Iran's export to Iraq has increased Business 18 December 17:12
Azerbaijani developers talk on investment in game projects ICT 18 December 17:06
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning Society 18 December 16:56
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 18 December 16:55
Azerbaijan increases foreign exchange reserves since early 2020 Finance 18 December 16:50
Italy, Azerbaijan ink agreement to create energy infrastructure in Karabakh (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 18 December 16:44
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydroelectric complex Economy 18 December 16:43
New road to be built along Georgia-Azerbaijan transit corridor Construction 18 December 16:36
Georgian face masks exported to Netherlands and Germany Business 18 December 16:20
Ukraine ready to support Azerbaijani business - Ukrainian trade representative Business 18 December 16:14
Poland has great experience in construction of highways and roads in Georgia Construction 18 December 16:14
Georgian Anagi Development implements new investment project Construction 18 December 16:13
Georgian GNERC sets new tariff for Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 18 December 16:09
Turkmenistan working to increase volume of electricity supplies to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 18 December 15:59
Production of machinery in Azerbaijan increases Business 18 December 15:54
Kazakhstan reports decreases in cargo transportation volumes year-on-year Transport 18 December 15:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers inflation forecast for 2021 Finance 18 December 15:43
Website on heritage of Caucasian Albania launched (PHOTO) Society 18 December 15:36
Kazakhstan increases exports to Pakistan despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 18 December 15:27
EBRD and EU expand programs to support Azerbaijani entrepreneurs Finance 18 December 15:26
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 15:19
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil, petroleum products export to EAEU members Oil&Gas 18 December 15:18
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 18 December 15:18
Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish affiliate obtains grant for solar power-based productions Economy 18 December 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Society 18 December 15:13
Number of people involved in pension scheme growing daily in Georgia Finance 18 December 15:12
Mandatory health insurance's VAT-exemption prolonged for one more year in Azerbaijan Economy 18 December 14:49
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan Politics 18 December 14:47
Georgia sees decrease in GDP Business 18 December 14:44
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan Politics 18 December 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals data on car exports for 11M2020 Transport 18 December 14:40
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 14:26
Produce in Georgia agency adds processing industry in its program Business 18 December 14:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreases interest rate Finance 18 December 14:25
Uzbekistan discloses volume of funds to be allocated for combating COVID-19 in 2021 Finance 18 December 14:25
All news