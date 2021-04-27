Iranian currency rates for April 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to April 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,738 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 27 Iranian rial on April 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,335 58,390 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,910 46,026 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,009 5,020 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,068 5,068 1 Danish krone DKK 6,824 6,840 1 Indian rupee INR 560 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,494 139,396 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,274 27,573 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,843 38,992 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,413 5,456 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,871 33,710 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,366 30,343 1 South African rand ZAR 2,946 2,961 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,063 5,102 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,540 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,896 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,758 32,649 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,677 31,847 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,634 49,891 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,160 2,178 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,949 35,061 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,334 9,390 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,477 6,523 100 Thai baths THB 133,626 134,894 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,246 10,295 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,810 37,808 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,709 1 euro EUR 50,738 50,857 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,761 9,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,175 12,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,901 2,915 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,403 16,399 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,918 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,904 87,516 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,697 3,714 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,083

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,453 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,686 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,952 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.