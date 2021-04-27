Iranian currency rates for April 27

27 April 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to April 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,738 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 27

Iranian rial on April 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,335

58,390

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,910

46,026

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,009

5,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,068

5,068

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,824

6,840

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,494

139,396

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,274

27,573

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,843

38,992

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,413

5,456

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,871

33,710

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,366

30,343

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,946

2,961

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,063

5,102

1 Russian ruble

RUB

561

561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,540

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,896

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,758

32,649

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,677

31,847

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,634

49,891

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,160

2,178

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,949

35,061

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,334

9,390

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,477

6,523

100 Thai baths

THB

133,626

134,894

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,246

10,295

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,810

37,808

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,709

1 euro

EUR

50,738

50,857

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,761

9,803

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,175

12,272

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,901

2,915

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

542

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,403

16,399

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,918

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,904

87,516

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,697

3,714

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,083

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,453 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,686 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,952 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.

Tags:
