Azerbaijan's economy moves towards use of clean services and technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov at the forum "Impact of transition to the green economy on consumer behavior and consumer market: challenges and prospects" reported on the Azerbaijani government's steps to transition to a circular economy based on the application of clean technologies, clean energy sources, clean products, and services, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the government supports and implements projects related to waste recycling and the cleaning of polluted areas.

''Green projects implemented with large companies are designed to turn Azerbaijan into a country of clean energy and promote such investments that maintain ecological balance," Mammadov emphasized.

He mentioned that the choice of Azerbaijan as a COP29 host country is an indicator of high confidence in the country as well as the result of successful cooperation with international organizations.

"There is a close coincidence between the goals set by our country in the field of combating climate change and global challenges," the deputy minister said.

He also stressed that pollution is a major factor in preventing optimal living conditions for present and future generations.

"Preference for green services, reduction of pollution by choosing environmentally friendly vehicles, and any other actions taken at individual and industrial levels, ecologically economical consumption of resources, play an important role in the protection of public health and the faithful development of the economy," Mammadov added.

