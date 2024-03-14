Azerbaijan envisages smart approach to several measures for green economy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. A clever approach to several measures for the development of green economy in Azerbaijan is planned, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during the "Impact of transition to the green economy on consumer behavior and consumer market: challenges and prospects" forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the goal is to improve the trash recycling and sorting system in order to raise the volume of recycled waste by up to 20 percent by the mid-term period. In reference to the application of global "green" standards in the economy, Mammadov pointed out that the UN and other international organizations study the global development priorities, specifically the "I State Program on Great Return" and the process of reintegrating liberated lands.

"Application of smart city, smart village, and green energy zone concepts will ensure modern living conditions in the liberated territories," Mammadov emphasized.

He also pointed out that JVs with foreign investors in the field of decarbonization are being established in the country.

"The implementation of the green economy strategy in Azerbaijan will create a basis for strengthening the transformation of business into a new generation economy. As part of the measures, research to assess the state of the digital economic ecosystem is planned, an enabling environment for digitalization will be created, and a mechanism of public-private partnership in the IT sector will be applied," the deputy minister added.

