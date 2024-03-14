Azerbaijan's COP29 convening demonstrates country's strong credibility - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is an indicator of the great credibility of the country, Head of the “Environmental Education and Monitoring” Public Union Gamza Yusubova told Trend.

According to her, it is also one of the key indicators of Azerbaijan's transition to a green economy.

"Such events are held in developed countries. Azerbaijan meets all the criteria at the highest level," she said.

Yusubova noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev defined a policy on green energy.

"Our country is making great efforts to improve in this industry, with a goal of producing 30 percent renewable green energy by 2030. Enhancing green energy production remains a top objective for Azerbaijan," Yusubova said.

The head of the public union further mentioned that the country possesses significant potential in renewable energy sources. Not only Karabakh but also East Zangezur and Nakhchivan, have been designated as green energy zones.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

