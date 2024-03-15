We request Azerbaijan to find key to most difficult issues at COP29, says VP for COP21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. We ask Azerbaijan to find ways to solve the most difficult issues at COP29, COP21 Vice President Hakima El Haité said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during her speech at the panel of the XI Global Baku Forum titled "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What goals can be set for COP29?.''

"We have little recourse if policies are not in line with change. It is recommended to be optimistic in the lead-up to each COP, but we must be realistic at COP29 this year. Business has a reality. What should we do in this situation? Everyone discusses finances. But the big question is: who is emitting carbon monoxide into the atmosphere? Nobody is discussing accountability for it.

We need solidarity and responsible people. This is a fair approach. We ask Azerbaijan to find a solution to the most difficult issues at COP29," added Haité.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, build resilience in a fractured world and its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security.

At the same time, discussions are on the agenda about the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

