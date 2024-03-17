Gaza Strip reports data on casualties

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 17 March 2024 16:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The number of deaths in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded the mark of 31,600, more than 73,600 people were injured, Trend reports, referring to the local Health Ministry.

"The number of deaths in Gaza since last October has increased to 31,645, at least 73,676 more people have been injured," the ministry said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

