4 regions in coronavirus red zone in Kazakhstan
Atyrau region moved to the coronavirus yellow zone, while Almaty city downgraded to green, Trend reports citing Kzinform.
Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the red zone of COVID-19 spread, the report by the Kazakh Health Ministry’s National Public Health Center finds. Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau region, and East Kazakhstan region are in the yellow zone of COVID-19 spread.
Other regions are in the green zone.
