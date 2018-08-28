Trade and economic directions of Kyrgyz-Russian co-op discussed in Bishkek

28 August 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

The "Trade and economic mechanisms and humanitarian directions of the Kyrgyz-Russian interregional cooperation" panel discussion has taken place in Bishkek, Kabar agency reported.

The event was attended by representatives of state bodies and the expert community of Kyrgyzstan.

The panel discussion covered such issues as analysis of existing programs, decisions and agreements at the level of the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: the search for best practices, as well as potential areas of trade and economic cooperation of specific regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: agriculture, labor migration, investment.

Political Scientist Denis Berdakov noted that, 2018 is the year of "regional development" in Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of which the programs for the development of each region, city, village should be worked out with a clear vision of medium-term and long-term goals of improvement of quality of life of the population.

"The Russian Federation is the main consumer of agricultural products of Kyrgyz villages, and the great number of workers from the regions of Kyrgyzstan set out to Russia in order to get paid seasonal work, whose remittances provide consumer demand in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. Taking this into account, it is extremely productive to analyze the existing trade, economic, educational ties of the regions of Kyrgyzstan with regions of Russia and on the basis of best practices, as well as taking into account the specifics of each region (what it produces, what demographic situation it has, what are its needs) and partnership links in the area of industrial cooperation, to establish long-term programs of interregional cooperation at the level of regions, cities, regions of the two countries," he said.

The event was organized by the "Eurasians – New Wave" Foundation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss promising areas of bilateral trade, economic co-op
Uzbekistan 17:38
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan strengthening business partnership
Economy news 14:37
Uzbekistan, Russia intend to create wholesale distribution networks and hubs on border
Uzbekistan 13:01
Kyrgyzstan, Iran to co-op in fighting terrorism, cybercrime
Kyrgyzstan 12:36
UNIDO invites Uzbekistan to sign agreement on co-op
Uzbekistan 12:33
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase silane
Tenders 18:16
Number of seismic stations to increase in Azerbaijan
ICT 17:58
State structure in Azerbaijan preparing for certification of e-commerce websites
ICT 17:52
China sets sight on Iran’s small-scale LNG industry
Business 17:48
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss promising areas of bilateral trade, economic co-op
Uzbekistan 17:38
New varieties of sunflower, soybean appear in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:38
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy studio equipment
Tenders 17:03
Total capital of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey up
Economy news 17:03
Relations with Russia not alternative to relations with US, says Turkey
Turkey 16:52