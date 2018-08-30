Dushanbe to host Tajik-Qatari intergovernmental commission meeting

30 August 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

The third meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission of Tajikistan and Qatar for economic, trade and technical cooperation will be held in Dushanbe August 31, Tajik media reported.

On August 29, the Qatari delegation visited the historical and cultural attractions in the cities of Dushanbe and Hisor.

It is expected that the Qatari Minister of Economy and Trade will meet with the Tajik Prime Minister and Minister of Transport.

