Turkmenistan to take part in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The delegation of Turkmenistan will participate in the meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government, which will be held via videoconferece on May 29, 2020, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.

The meeting will discuss cooperation of CIS countries in the fields of economy, transport, culture, sports, tourism, etc.

Following the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government on October 11, 2019 in Ashgabat, the Declaration on strategic economic cooperation of the CIS member States, initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was adopted. Thus, based on this Declaration, a draft strategy for the economic development of the CIS until 2030 is being drawn up, which is in the final stage.

A project to declare 2021 the year of architecture and urban development in the CIS is also being prepared. This project was also announced in connection with the initiative of the Turkmen president.

CIS states have developed a draft strategy for the development of cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports for the next decade.

Within the framework of the proposals of the president of Turkmenistan, announced at the CIS Summit in Sochi in 2017, joint work was carried out to determine priority areas of interaction between the CIS member States and prepare a draft of the relevant document.

It is planned to hold a working meeting with the participation of representatives of all CIS countries, to finalize the draft documents that will be considered at the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government on May 27, 2020.

---

