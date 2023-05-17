Volume of FDIs in Uzbek economy triples - Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The volume of foreign direct investments in Uzbekistan since 2017 tripled, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, while addressing the participants of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the EBRD's Board of Governors held in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"As a result of the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, the removal of barriers to entry to foreign markets, the abolition of customs duties on more than 7,000 types of raw materials and goods, foreign trade turnover doubled. Along with this, tax administration has been simplified, forming attractive fiscal system in the country," he said.

Mirziyoyev added that, as a result of the creation of a favorable business climate in Uzbekistan, the number of entrepreneurs in the country as a whole has increased 4 times.

"We will improve the investment and business climate in the country, create even more favorable conditions for investors. In this regard, the Council of Foreign Investors under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will be a decisive link in establishing a direct dialogue with foreign investors, jointly developing mutually beneficial projects and long-term strategies. Undoubtedly, this dialogue platform, organized together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will give us new experience, create new opportunities, promote new approaches to our reforms," the president said.

The volume of foreign investments in the economy of Uzbekistan has reached $10 billion in a year.