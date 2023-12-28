Accident affects gas pipeline in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An accident has occurred on the main gas pipeline Muzrabad-Dushanbe in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region, Trend reports.

Currently, the "Hududgaz Surkhandarya" gas supply branch is taking measures to eliminate the emergency and restore natural gas supply.

In this regard, natural gas supply has been temporarily suspended to consumers in the following cities and districts of the region:

Termez city;

Bandikhon district;

Kyzirik district;

Muzrabot district;

Termez district;

Jarkurgan district;

Kumkurgan district.

According to the district administration, natural gas supply will be restored after the repair works are completed, according to preliminary information, no earlier than in the evening of this day.

