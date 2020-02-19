President Rouhani calls on people to participate in parliamentary elections

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.19

Iranian Parliament has a powerful place in Iran because it passes legislation obligatory for everyone, President Hassan Rouhani said.

“The government and the judiciary alone cannot change the situation. We all have to solve problems together. As for the economic matters, we need to address problems both with participation of the current and the next parliament,” Rouhani said at the cabinet meeting on Feb. 19, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president also noted the importance of participation in the coming parliamentary elections on February 21.

Referring to US sanctions, he added that the country is under heavy sanctions and severe pressure of global arrogance.

Iranian president said that the assassination of Soleimani took the whole region and even the world by surprise.

“No one was aware how close people and armed forces are in Iran, how serious fight against terrorism is for the Iranian nation and how much importance they attached to the issue of security in the Middle East and the neighboring countries,” Rouhani stressed at the meeting.

The President went on to say that the martyred IRGC commander was the symbol of stability, national security and fighting terrorism.

Touching upon the nationwide rallies on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he praised the public participation as "magnificent".

Rouhani added that another day of national honor will be Friday, Feb. 21, the day of the parliamentary elections.