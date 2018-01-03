Car parts top list of Iran's most imported goods

3 January 2018 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s non-oil exports continue to fall
Business 14:16
Iran-China trade grows in favor of Tehran
Business 14:06
Iran-Turkey trade grows in favor of Iran
Business 30 December 2017 14:29
Iran’s Astara customs income falls by 8%
Business 30 December 2017 09:53
Iran witnesses trade balance fall by over 400% Y/Y
Business 27 December 2017 14:44
Iran’s Astara customs income falls by 8%
Business 27 December 2017 12:21
A glance at Iran’s imports
Business 27 December 2017 11:16
Iran’s imports based on sectors
Business 26 December 2017 17:47
Iran’s mutual trade with ASEAN witnesses significant rise
Business 26 December 2017 15:44
Asian countries - main destination of Iran’s non-oil exports
Business 26 December 2017 12:43
A glance at Iran’s imports
Business 24 December 2017 16:48
Iran witnesses trade balance fall by over 400% Y/Y
Business 24 December 2017 15:57
Iran’s second biggest auto maker plans to revive its global sales
Business 23 December 2017 13:29
Iran government’s tax revenues witness slight rise
Business 22 December 2017 09:30
Asian countries - main destination of Iran’s non-oil exports
Business 21 December 2017 14:06
Iran’s mutual trade with ASEAN witnesses significant rise
Business 21 December 2017 12:54
Iran’s second biggest auto maker plans to revive its global sales
Business 20 December 2017 12:11
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource exhaust system design
Tenders 20 December 2017 12:03