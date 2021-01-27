Iran would return to JCPOA commitments if others comply - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

Trend:

Iran would return to its commitment if the other parties would comply with their commitment, said the Iranian President.

"We have always stated that if they comply to their commitments, we would return to all the commitments immediately therefore our logic is right although all agree that the US should return to its commitments. Europeans always gave promises and did not comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitment," Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We reduced our JCPOA commitments step by step to reciprocate the EU's lack of compliance to their commitments," he said.

Rouhani went on to say that Iran's economic situation has changed totally compared to the past two months showing considerable improvement.