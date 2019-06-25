Iranian president talks on US embarrassment

25 June 2019 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Taking into account the US recent sanctions, it is obvious that the US has been embarrassed, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with representatives of the healthcare system in Tehran, Trend reports referring to Iranian News Channel (IRINN).

By imposing the sanctions on the Iranian supreme leader, the US does not want him to visit the US. However, Iran does not allow the US officials to visit Iran, the president said.

The US wants to impose sanctions on Iranian supreme leader’s property, but the Iranian supreme leader has only a temple where he delivers speeches and a house, he said.

Commenting on the imposition of sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian president said that the statements made by the US officials about the intention to hold discussions are false because the sanctions were imposed on the negotiator.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump said that the sanctions were imposed on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to block the access to his financial resources. According to the US president’s decree, the access to the financial resources of representatives of the supreme leader's office will be blocked.

As reported, the sanctions will be soon imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and eight commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

