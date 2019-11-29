PACE welcomes priorities of Georgian chairmanship of Committee of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier has welcomed the priorities of the Georgian chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers, Trend reports referring to PACE.

Underlining that "Georgia during the presidency can fully count on the support of the Assembly in its activities", Pasquier recalled the importance of cooperation between the two sides.

Cooperation is also essential to advance equality between women and men, she added.

In this context, Pasquier praised the progress made in the fight against sexism, harassment and violence against women during her presidency thanks to the support of the members of the Assembly and Council of Europe ambassadors.

Georgia has become chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe since November 27, 2019.

The chairmanship was transferred to Georgia from France at a ceremony in Strasbourg.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the country will have 4 priorities: human rights and environment protection; civil engagement in decision-making process; jurisdiction oriented on children and strengthening of democracy with the engagement of education, culture and youth.

