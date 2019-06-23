Libyan navy says rescues 199 migrants off western coast

Libyan navy said on Saturday that it rescued 199 illegal immigrants off the country's western coast during the past three days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Navy spokesman Ayob Qassem said the navy carried out five rescue operations and the immigrants are of different African and Asian nationalities.

The immigrants were provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to reception centers in different cities, the spokesman added.

Migrant flows from western Libya toward Europe have increased significantly recently because of the improved weather conditions.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe because of the insecurity and chaos in the North African country.

