Portugal confirms first female case of monkeypox

The Portuguese Directorate-General for Health confirmed the first monkeypox case in a woman in Portugal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The southern European country had reported 473 monkeypox cases, all in men, before the latest case were detected. The majority of the cases were reported in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, according to health authorities.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.