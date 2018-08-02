Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province

2 August 2018 02:52 (UTC+04:00)

Four people have tested positive for Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo just days after another outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest was declared over, Reuters reported.

Twenty people have already died from hemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 30 km southwest of the city of Beni and 100 km from the Ugandan border, the ministry said in its statement, without saying when the deaths occurred.

A team of 12 experts from Congo’s health ministry will arrive in Beni on Thursday to set up a mobile lab, the ministry said. The World Health Organization has started moving staff and supplies to the area, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WHO lowers risk levels of Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Other News 7 July 03:00
Congo preparing for new potential Ebola outbreak
Other News 10 June 18:47
Fifty dead after boat capsizes in DRC river
Other News 26 May 04:28
Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday
Other News 20 May 23:39
7 DRC refugees drown in Zambia after boat capsize
Other News 20 May 03:39
Congo health minister confirms 3 more Ebola cases
Other News 19 May 19:53
Latest
Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens
Economy news 01:53
U.S. dollar rises after Fed decision
Economy news 00:52
Reddit says user data between 2005 and 2007 breached
ICT 1 August 23:51
Number of producer wells at largest oil field of Azerbaijan increases
Oil&Gas 1 August 22:10
Kazakh National Bank suspends license of Kompetenz insurance company
Kazakhstan 1 August 21:59
BP reveals Azeri Light output in 1H18
Oil&Gas 1 August 21:51
BP's associated gas transfer to SOCAR down
Oil&Gas 1 August 21:15
Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of Russian journalists in Central African Republic
Politics 1 August 20:48
President Aliyev: If Armenia wants peace, Armenian soldiers must leave Azerbaijan’s lands
Politics 1 August 20:45