Pakistan's PM vows to strengthen ties with Turkey

15 September 2018 06:58 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties with Turkey, local media reported Sept. 14.

"Pakistan and Turkey have always stood beside each other and would continue to do so," Khan said in a meeting with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in capital Islamabad.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Turkey have the required potential to forge an even stronger partnership in future.

Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on an official visit upon the invitation of the Pakistani foreign minister.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated Turkey’s full support to Pakistani government’s future plans to take the country on a rapid course of economic progress, developments and creating greater opportunities for the people of Pakistan, especially its vibrant youth, according to the press release.

During the meeting, they also discussed the ideas covering promotion of bilateral trade and Turkish investment in various sectors including energy sector in Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue working closely in various multilateral and international forums including the UN and the OIC.

President Arif Alvi also met the Turkish minister, who congratulated him on election victory.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey celebrates centenary of Baku’s liberation
Turkey 07:31
Turkish General Staff: 54 PKK terrorists eliminated
Turkey 14 September 16:17
Erdogan urges people of Turkey to trust national currency
Economy news 14 September 15:06
Russian, Turkish presidents may meet on September 17 — Kremlin
Russia 14 September 14:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia discussing Memorandum in military sphere
Politics 14 September 13:33
Over 92,000 people get jobs in Turkey in August
Economy news 14 September 12:50
Latest
Turkey celebrates centenary of Baku’s liberation
Turkey 07:31
U.S. governor of Texas issues disaster declaration as storm approaching
US 05:29
5.6-magnitude quake hits 167km E of Nago
Other News 04:58
OAS Chief not ruling out military invasion of Venezuela
Other News 03:44
Slow-moving Florence kills 5 while flooding Carolinas (PHOTO)
US 02:23
Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro keeps lead, leftist gains: poll
Other News 01:26
Azerbaijan marks centenary of Baku’s liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation
Politics 00:19
German spy scandal exposes deep divisions in Merkel government
Europe 14 September 22:53
Venezuela hands China more oil presence, but no mention of new funds
Other News 14 September 21:58