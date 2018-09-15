Pakistan's PM vows to strengthen ties with Turkey

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties with Turkey, local media reported Sept. 14.

"Pakistan and Turkey have always stood beside each other and would continue to do so," Khan said in a meeting with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in capital Islamabad.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Turkey have the required potential to forge an even stronger partnership in future.

Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on an official visit upon the invitation of the Pakistani foreign minister.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated Turkey’s full support to Pakistani government’s future plans to take the country on a rapid course of economic progress, developments and creating greater opportunities for the people of Pakistan, especially its vibrant youth, according to the press release.

During the meeting, they also discussed the ideas covering promotion of bilateral trade and Turkish investment in various sectors including energy sector in Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue working closely in various multilateral and international forums including the UN and the OIC.

President Arif Alvi also met the Turkish minister, who congratulated him on election victory.

