3 killed in rocket attack on army tugboat in western Myanmar

23 June 2019 07:03 (UTC+04:00)

Three soldiers have been killed with another injured in rocket attacks by an insurgent group on an anchored tugboat of the Myanmar army in Sittway, Rakhine state, according to the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Launched by the Arakan Army (AA), three rocket attacks struck the tugboat on Saturday at 3:45 a.m. local time, killing three soldiers and damaging the rear of the tugboat.

Following the incident, Myanmar armed forces conducted a security operation around the area where the AA group was positioned to fire the rockets, finding one type-63 mm rocket, two batteries and wires used for firing the rockets.

The tugboat was anchored while on duty to provide rescue services to ships when their engines fail and to assist people in Rakhine state when disaster occurs.

