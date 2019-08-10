Bomb damages Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline

10 August 2019 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

A bomb has damaged a section of Colombia’s Cano Limon pipeline, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Saturday, the twenty-sixth attack on the pipeline this year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The attack, which took in Las Bancas in eastern Arauquita municipality, did not contaminate any water sources, the company said in a statement. It did cause a small spill which was contained in the crater left by the explosion.

The statement did not specify when the attack took place or whether the 485-mile (780-km) pipeline was pumping at the time.

The Cano Limon was kept offline for most of 2018 because of more than 80 bombings.

Though Ecopetrol did not name those responsible for the bombing, the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, regularly attacks oil infrastructure.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Colombia to create fund to rescue coffee farmers when prices drop
Other News 12 July 18:18
Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru eye bond for extreme weather
Other News 6 July 09:27
2 soldiers killed, 8 injured in attack in northeast Colombia
Other News 10 June 07:31
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Colombian ex FARC rebel rearrested minutes after leaving jail
Other News 18 May 04:00
Azerbaijan receives observer status at Pacific Alliance
Politics 13 May 15:38
Latest
Death toll in Myanmar's landslide rises to 41
World 00:19
U.N. condemns Libya car bomb that killed two U.N. staff
World 10 August 23:09
Death toll rises to 22 as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China
China 10 August 22:43
Yemen’s pro-government coalition fractures as separatists grab control in Aden
Arab World 10 August 22:09
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 10 August 21:51
One person injured in shooting at mosque in Norway - police
Europe 10 August 21:17
U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement
US 10 August 20:13
Southern Yemen separatists seize government camps in Aden
Arab World 10 August 19:27
Trump says Kim ready to start negotiations as soon as US-South Korea drills over
US 10 August 18:50