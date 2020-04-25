COVID-19 infections rise to 144 in Myanmar

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Myanmar has risen to 144 cases, with five more confirmed cases reported late Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, three patients were reported from Yangon region while one each from Shan and Kachin states.

According to the statement, two out of the newly patients had travel history in the past 14 days while the rest were in close contact with previously confirmed patients.

The ministry said nine patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Myanmar has reported five deaths of COVID-19 disease as of Friday since the infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23.