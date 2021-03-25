Indian PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of the host country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, announced India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The visit will coincide with Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of liberation war, and the completion of 50 years of establishing bilateral diplomatic ties, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla while announcing the visit.

This is also the year when Bangladesh is commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of its father of nation Mujibur Rahman.

This is Modi's first overseas visit after the onset of COVID-19, he added.

The foreign secretary said that Modi will join the celebrations of Bangladesh's national day in Dhaka on March 26.

He will call on Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, and hold talks with Sheikh Hasina.