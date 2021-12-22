Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has told a group of national political and intellectual figures that he intends to resign in the coming hours, two sources close to Hamdok told on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties.
While several political forces took part in drafting the agreement, according to the sources, it has faced widespread criticism from parties and the general public.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party
Armenia, its society still can't recover from crushing defeat in Karabakh war - Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary