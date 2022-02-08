Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW
Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov announced that th republic’ armed forces will hold military exercise involving Bayraktar strike drones and Javelin anti-tank missiles between February 10 and 20, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Between 10 and 20, Ukrainian armed forces will hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar drones, Javelin missiles and NLAW anti-tank missiles," Reznikov said on TV.
He noted that Ukraine is receiving weapons "that she could only dream about before."
