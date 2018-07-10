Putin, Netanyahu to discuss Israel-Palestine issue, Syrian conflict on July 11

10 July 2018 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting on July 11 to discuss bilateral cooperation and global affairs, including the Israel-Palestine issue and the Syrian conflict, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, TASS reports.

"On July 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the statement reads. "The parties are expected to discuss pressing cooperation issues and problems on the global agenda, including ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue and the Syrian conflict," the Kremlin press service added.

The Israeli prime minister is also expected to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final match between England and Croatia set to be held on July 11.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43
Russian automaker increases car sales in Uzbekistan threefold
Economy news 17:05
Finnish authorities to beef up security for Putin-Trump summit
Europe 15:55
Israel 'not ruling out' eventual ties with Syria's Assad
Israel 15:20
Bank of Israel leaves interest rate unchanged
Israel 11:40
Trump departs for Europe for meetings with foreign leaders
US 11:22
Latest
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 10
Business 18:00
Fiat comments on possibility of returning to Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:55
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 17:52
Kazakh government to allocate loans for agriculture projects in small towns
Economy news 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 10
Business 17:46
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43