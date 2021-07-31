Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia 31 July 2021 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 23,807 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,265,873, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.

Moscow reported 3,514 new cases, St. Petersburg - 1,915, the Moscow Region - 1,592, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 539, the Sverdlovsk Region - 512 and the Voronezh Region - 487.

The number of patients who are still undergoing treatment has reached 498,691.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 31
Iran could face more dangerous wave of coronavirus, official warns
Iran could face more dangerous wave of coronavirus, official warns
Iran receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan
Iran receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:02
Azerbaijan conducting large-scale restoration work in Karabakh - former Israeli MP Politics 15:01
Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory US 14:59
Iran creates new opportunities at Lamerd Special Economic Zone Business 14:55
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:54
Azerbaijani president congratulates Swiss counterpart Politics 14:42
Data on 1H2021 cargo shipment via Turkish Botas port revealed Turkey 14:39
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 30 Uzbekistan 14:34
Info about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, unbased - MoD Politics 14:17
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 14:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 31 Society 14:14
Turkmenistan expects growth of retail trade turnover Finance 13:59
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 31 Georgia 13:57
Amazon faces more than slowing sales growth US 13:55
Azerbaijan organizes trip to liberated Aghdam for graduates of foreign universities (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:49
Uzbekneftegaz completes construction of number of wells Oil&Gas 13:48
Turkey discloses 1H2021 volume of cargo shipment through Istanbul port Turkey 13:38
Iran could face more dangerous wave of coronavirus, official warns Society 13:37
Residential Property Price Index in Georgia down Business 13:35
Azerbaijan's firefighters helping battle wildfires in Turkey (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 13:34
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil export Economy 13:33
Volume of 6M2021 cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Russia disclosed Turkey 13:32
Buy & sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 13:29
Azerbaijani Working Group on Economic Issues holds meeting Politics 13:28
Data on environmental damage to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Jabrayil districts transferred to Prosecutor General's Office Azerbaijan 13:16
Prices of apartments in Iran’s Tehran city continue to rise Finance 13:15
Iran plans to increase insurance premiums Finance 13:14
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 12:56
Turkmenistan's oil refinery establishes production of new brand aviation fuel Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold extraordinary session Politics 12:55
Kazakhstan's export to Georgia significantly down Business 12:41
Turkish reveals data on 1H2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Malta Turkey 12:18
Armenia still making territorial claims to Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 12:17
Uzbekistan’s business activity index for June 2021 revealed Business 12:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:46
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Italy Turkey 11:46
Iran may hit record for gold prices soon - Gold and Jewelry Union's VP Business 11:45
Uzbekistan, Japan consider promotion of political peace process in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 11:39
High economic growth recorded in Georgia - minister Business 11:38
Azerbaijan hosts regular meeting of working group on environmental issues Politics 11:33
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 11:22
Fake information of Armenia aims to hide army losses - Azerbaijani military expert Politics 11:15
Iran assigns more credit for home construction Business 11:11
Georgia’s largest animal feed producer launches construction of new plant Business 11:07
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Albania Turkey 11:06
Iranian currency rates for July 31 Finance 11:05
Iran's government supplies gas to industrial units of West Azerbaijan Province Business 11:04
SOCAR Petroleum explains reason of Premium gasoline price hike Oil&Gas 10:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:34
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 10:34
Iran receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan Society 10:13
Is there a future for Maglev trains? Kyrgyzstan 10:10
Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees US 10:09
Lebanese air carrier starts flights to Tbilisi Transport 10:07
Cargo traffic at Turkish Adnan Menderes airport notably grows in 6M2021 Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 09:53
Construction permits in Georgia increase in January through June 2021 Construction 09:52
Iran's private sector eyes to use economic opportunities in Syria Business 09:50
Entire ideology of Armenians rests on hatred, false history - Azerbaijani official Politics 09:42
Iran's apparel export increases Business 09:39
Uzbekistan publicizes COVID-19 data for July 31 Uzbekistan 09:37
Iranian company excluded from project in Afghanistan Business 09:36
Iran distributes solar panels among nomads in Fars Province Business 09:33
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 09:21
Caspian countries to be united by "green diplomacy" Politics 09:20
Paris Agreement to render conventional oil & gas activity less and less viable Economy 09:15
2 Green Line trains in Boston crash, injuring more than 20 US 08:50
Turkmenistan makes significant contribution to increasing volume of transit cargo transportation - TRACECA Transport 08:25
Triathlon-Britain win first-ever mixed-relay gold Other News 08:10
21 new coronavirus cases detected at Tokyo Olympics - organizing committee Other News 07:15
US seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions US 06:32
U.S. resumes fast-track deportation flights of Central American migrant families US 05:50
Palestinian protesters injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank Israel 05:12
Study in Argentina shows safety of combining Sputnik V with other vaccines Other News 04:37
Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability US 03:52
Israel reports 2,280 new COVID-19 cases Israel 03:09
Up to 13 killed in IS attack on funeral in north of Baghdad Arab World 02:28
First group of Azerbaijani firefighting unit arrives in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 02:10
U.S. approves potential sale of $3.4 bln helicopters to Israel US 01:49
Russia to have 100% performance of OPEC+ deal in July — official Russia 01:11
4 injured after shots fired in Berlin Europe 00:28
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo, passenger traffic at Ankara Esenboga Airport Turkey 30 July 23:59
Uzbekistan starts producing Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 30 July 23:23
Israel bans travel to 4 more countries over COVID-19 concerns Israel 30 July 23:01
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of upcoming regular Consultative meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia Turkmenistan 30 July 22:50
Saudi-led coalition says foils Houthi attack on commercial ship Arab World 30 July 22:37
Georgia doubles cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 30 July 22:12
Iran reports increase in imports, exports in past 4 months Business 30 July 22:10
10,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine delivered to Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 30 July 22:08
Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 30 July 22:04
UK reports another 29,622 coronavirus cases Europe 30 July 21:54
TRACECA hopes Turkmenistan to take part in pilot transportation project via blockchain Transport 30 July 21:44
USAID hosts round table discussion to promote women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 30 July 21:42
Russia, Turkey discussing long-term gas transit agreement — official Russia 30 July 21:23
Kazakhstan puts up Investment Fund for sale Business 30 July 20:38
Azerbaijan holds meeting of working groups of Interdepartmental Center in Hadrut (PHOTO) Politics 30 July 20:38
Azerbaijan, as always, close to fraternal Turkey - Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Politics 30 July 20:27
French media representatives horrified by Armenian vandalism in Karabakh (PHOTO) Society 30 July 20:09
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank constantly modernizing products and services Finance 30 July 19:52
Kazakh government, ArcelorMittal Temirtau company sign MoU Kazakhstan 30 July 19:50
All news