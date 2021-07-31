Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 23,807 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,265,873, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.
Moscow reported 3,514 new cases, St. Petersburg - 1,915, the Moscow Region - 1,592, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 539, the Sverdlovsk Region - 512 and the Voronezh Region - 487.
The number of patients who are still undergoing treatment has reached 498,691.
