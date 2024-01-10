Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish, Russian presidents to hold meeting

Russia Materials 10 January 2024 20:27 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A meeting will take place between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

He stated that the date of the meeting between the heads of Russia and Türkiye, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is being worked out through diplomatic channels.

The previous meeting between the presidents took place in Sochi in September 2023.

