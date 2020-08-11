Turkey registers 1,193 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 1,193 additional cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 241,997, according to the country's health minister, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"The daily test count is close to its highest level during the pandemic. The ratio of active patients aged 60 and over to the total patients ranges between 20-25% in the country," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

The country confirmed 1,211 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 224,970, Koca added.

The death toll stood at 5,858 after 14 more people died over the last 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted 62,219 tests for the disease over the past day, taking the tally to over 5.32 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 732,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The U.S., Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 19.93 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.14 million, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.